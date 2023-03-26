Telangana: Man caught stealing wires electrocuted by villagers

The villagers caught B Mallesham (29) of Gummadidala caught stealing electric wires and thrashed him before tying to the pole and electrocuting him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:05 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A man, who was allegedly caught stealing electricity wires from agriculture fields in and around Gummadidala, was thrashed and tied to a pole, on which he was allegedly electrocuted by farmers of the village in the early hours of Sunday.

B Mallesham (29) of Gummadidala was found with his legs charred and relatives said he was tied to a pole at midnight and given an electric shock till he died.

Since electric wires were being stolen regularly from agriculture fields, the farmers were keeping a watch on the movement of thieves. When they caught Mallesham stealing wires in the early hours of Sunday, they thrashed him before tying him to the pole and electrocuting him. Mallesham died on the spot.

His family members are staging a protest demanding action against the accused. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.