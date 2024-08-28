| Two Held In Connection With The Rs 175 Cr Cyber Scam In Hyderabad

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Madhu Babu Gali (49), branch manager SBI Shamsheergunj and Upadhya Sandeep Sharma (34) in connection with the Rs. 175 crore cyber scam unearthed by the bureau earlier on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) made two more arrests in connection with the Rs. 175 crore cyber scam unearthed by the bureau few days ago.

Madhu Babu Gali (49), branch manager State Bank of India Shamsheergunj, and Upadhya Sandeep Sharma (34), were arrested on Wednesday. The branch manager of the bank had allegedly colluded with the fraudsters, facilitating the opening of current bank accounts and helped in withdrawal of funds in exchange for a commission, said Director TGSCB, Shikha Goel.

Two other people, Mohammed Shoeb Tauqeer and Mahmood Bin Ahmed Bawazir, were arrested by the bureau while the kingpin in Dubai is absconding. The gang was luring poor people into opening bank accounts and giving them some amount as commission.

The accounts were then used for cybercrimes. Tauqeer played a pivotal role, handling account setups and documentations, the official had stated.