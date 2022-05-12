| Two Ieds Planted By Maoists Destroyed By Police In Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:34 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Bomb disposal squad destroyed two IEDs planted by Maoists in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Security forces have destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the Maoists in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh on Thursday averting a threat to the lives of police forces.

According to police, the IEDs were found planted on a road leading to Bangoli at Phundri village near an under construction bridge coming up over the river Indravati under Nelasnar police station limits targeting the security forces.

A joint team of CRPF 165 Battalion and the District Reserve Guard personnel spotted the IEDs during the combing operation. A bomb disposal squad destroyed them safely by blasting them in an abandoned area, police said.

