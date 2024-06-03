Two injured in knife attack

Local residents managed to overpower Abdullah and the injured persons were promptly shifted and admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 08:09 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons were seriously injured after being attacked by their relative with a knife over some dispute at Attapur on Monday. The incident occurred when the man, identified as Abdullah, indiscriminately attacked his father-in-law and brother-in-law, causing them severe injuries.

The Attapur police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine the cause of the conflict.