Two inter students drown in tank in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two intermediate students drowned in a tank in Ghambiraopet mandal headquarters on Thursday afternoon. According to police, Chinnakarrolla Ravi Teja (17) and Mohammed Sameer (17) along with two others went to local Namazcheruvu to learn swimming with the help of plastic tins.

They drowned in the water as they did not know how to swim. While they were drowning in the water, two others including the brother of Sameer raised an alarm requesting the local people to save duo. However, the duo was drowned by the time the villagers rushed to the spot. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and retrieved bodies by deploying professional swimmers. Cops registered the case and began investigation into the incident.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of two friends, who were studying intermediate (CEC) first year in the local government junior college.

