Two killed after SUV hits bike in Nalgonda

Nalamadha Raju and Bheemaraboina Vijay died in a road accident on the Thatikal bypass, when an overspeeding SUV hit their motorcycle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Nalgonda: Two persons died in a road accident on the Thatikal bypass, when an overspeeding SUV hit a motorcycle on which the victims were traveling.

The victims were Nalamadha Raju (34) and Bheemaraboina Vijay (36) from Thatikal of Nakrekal mandal in the district. According to the police, a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, which was coming towards Nakrekal from Nalgonda side, hit the motorcycle that was coming from the opposite direction. Raju died on the spot while Vijay died while undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre at Nakrekal.

Rash and negligent driving by the Scorpio driver was the reason for the accident, police said, adding that the SUV had turned turtle after hitting the bike. The driver suffered injuries on his leg.

The Nakrekal police have booked a case and are investigating.