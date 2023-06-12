Karimnagar: MLC Kaushik Reddy survives accident unhurt

Kaushik Reddy was traveling towards Huzurabad to take part in a 2K run organized as part of Telangana formation day celebrations.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:57 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy

Karimnagar: MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy survived a road accident unhurt near Thadikal of Shankarapatnam mandal on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when the MLC’s car went out of control and hit a roadside tree while trying to avoid hitting a motorbike.

According to police, Kaushik Reddy was traveling towards Huzurabad to take part in a 2K run organized as part of Telangana formation day celebrations.

When he reached near Thadikal, the driver swerved suddenly to avoid hitting a bike that came too close to the MLC’s SUV. In the process, the car driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree. The MLC and others traveling in the car survived without any injuries as the airbags were deployed.

Kaushik Reddy continued to Huzurabad in another car, while a farmer, who was traveling on the bike, was shifted to hospital for treatment for some minor injuries.