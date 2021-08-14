Two killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

Ramanamma, who was riding pillion came under the front tyre of the bus and died on the spot. The others survived with minor injuries.

Hyderabad: A woman died after she was run over by a TSRTC bus at Karkhana on Friday morning. According to the police, Ramanamma (32) and her husband Srinu from Alwal had picked up two of their relatives from Jubilee Bus Station and were on their way home on Srinu’s bike when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near Anubhav Gardens function hall in Karkhana, about 10 minutes from JBS, the TSRTC bus belonging to Vemulawada bus deport hit the bike from behind.

Srinu lost control of the bike and they fell on the road. Ramanamma, who was riding pillion came under the front tyre of the bus and died on the spot. The others survived with minor injuries. The Karkhana police are investigating.

One killed in accident on ORR

One person died while another was injured when a rashly driven truck crashed into two stationary mini trucks on the Outer Ring Road in Keesara on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as P Ramulu (45), a driver from Bairamalguda in LB Nagar while the injured person was Sudarshan (43), a driver from Gurramguda.

According to the police, Ramulu was proceeding from Nagole to Gajwel through the ORR in his Bolero Max truck loaded with coconut fiber. When he reached near Exit No 8 of the ORR in Keesara at 11 am, the vehicle’s rear left tyre got punctured.

“As he had no jack in his vehicle to repair and fix a spare tyre, he stopped Sudarshan’s vehicle which was passing by for help. While Ramulu was changing the flat tyre, a truck which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit Ramulu’s vehicle from behind,” said an official, adding that the heavy vehicle went and hit Sudarshan’s vehicle too. The truck dragged Ramulu on the ORR for a few meters, killing him on the spot. Sudarshan suffered grievous head injuries.

Based on a complaint from Ramulu’s wife Padma, a case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked and is being investigated. Efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver, who is absconding.