Two killed in separate incidents in Khammam

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Khammam: Two agriculture labourers including woman died and 20 others suffered injuries in a separate road accidents involving tractor trailers in the district on Sunday.

In an incident at Jeellacheruvu in Kusumanchi mandal two labourers died on the spot and 12 suffered injuries when a tractor trailer carrying around 21 workers from Jellacheruvu to Agraharam turned turtle.

It was said that the labourers, belonging to Jeellacheruvu were going for chilli harvesting in the field of a farmer Satyamayya, who was driving the tractor. The trailer got detached from the tractor engine overturned throwing the labourers on the road.

The injured were shifted to Government General Hospital in Khammam. The condition of one woman was said to be critical and she was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Aaitagani Jayamma (45) and Aaitagani Venkulu (65) were the deceased. The farmer Satyamayya was safe.

Kusumanchi CI O Murali and SI Ashok rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy visited the hospital.

He and MP Nama Nageswar Rao expressed deep shock and extended his solidarity to victims’ families and assured all possible help from government to them.

In an another accident that took place at Ammagudem in Nelakondapalli mandal in the district a tractor trailer plunged into NSP canal causing minor injuries to eight labourers travelling in the trailer.

