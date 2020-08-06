Two killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday.

A car driver Jahangir Khan, 45, a resident of Humayunnagar, died after a four-wheeler hit his motorcycle at Tolichowki. Jahangir was going from Shaikpet towards Mehdipatnam when a car hit his bike. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died in the night while undergoing treatment. The body was later shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary, from where it was handed over to the family after autopsy.

In another incident, M Padma, 51, a resident of Bongala Basthi in Punjagutta, who was injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle on July 31, died while undergoing treatment. She was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment where she died on Wednesday night. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

