| Two Killed Three Injured As Rtc Bus Rams Into Auto Rickshaw In Mancherial

Two killed, three injured as RTC bus rams into auto-rickshaw in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Mancherial: Two persons were killed on the spot and three others sustained injuries when an RTC bus dashed against an auto-rickshaw on the outskirts of Gullakota village Luxettipet town on Thursday. Medical condition of the one of the injured is said to be critical.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar said that the victims were Kalva Venkatesh (29), a lab technician from Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal and Chippakurthi Lachanna (55) of Rapalli village in Luxettipet mandal. The injured persons were Kasarapu Amani, Anusha and another woman belonging to Luxettipet.

Venkatesh and Lachanna had fatal injuries when the bus collided with the three wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for the two and injuries to the three women traveling in the auto-rickshaw. The women were rushed to a hospital in Mancherial. Medical condition of a woman is learned to be serious. The bus was proceeding to Mancherial from Karimnagar, while the auto-rickshaw was heading to Luxettipet at the time of the mishap.

Mancherial ACP B Tirupati Reddy inspected the spot and made inquired into the incident.

A case was registered based on a complaint received from a family member of the one of the victims. Investigations were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .