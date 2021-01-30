Two killed, three injured in car crash in Wanaparthy

Police said the car was negotiating a turn on the National Highway, when Chandrasekhar lost control and hit a tree. The car capsized and the five occupants sustained grievous injuries.

Published: 9:18 pm

Wanaparthy: Two persons died and three others were critically injured, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in the forest ghat section leading to Srisailam in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The car driver Chandrashekhar and his mother Saraswati died on the spot. The three injured Harish, Rohini and Soundarya were rushed to Hyderabad for treatment.

Their relatives who were travelling in another car trailing them noticed the accident and called ambulances. The victims were stated to be residents of Hyderabad. Chandrasekhar and his mother Saraswati died on the spot.

