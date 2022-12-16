| Two Killed Two Injured As Truck Mows Trolley In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Mancherial: Two persons were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when a truck mowed down a trolley in which they were travelling on national highway 363 near Bellampalli town on Friday evening.

Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Babu Rao said that the victims were Macha Shankar and Naini Ramesh, both daily-wage earners belonging to Boyapalli village in Thandur mandal. Identity of the injured was not established. Shankar and Ramesh died on the sport as the truck rammed into their trolley.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bellampalli.