Two major projects of doubling in SCR jurisdiction approved

Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved two major projects of doubling i.e., Mudkhed – Medchal & Mahbubnagar – Dhone section and Guntur – Bibinagar section

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain speaking to presspersons in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved two major projects of doubling i.e., Mudkhed – Medchal & Mahbubnagar – Dhone section and Guntur – Bibinagar section in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said these two projects would facilitate introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation to the benefit of the two Telugu States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The 417.88 km Mudkhed-Dhone Doubling project will increase the existing line capacity of the section causing smoothening of the train operations and improve punctuality as well as wagon turn round time. With an estimated cost of Rs 4,686.09 crore, this section is expected to ease traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as goods traffic bound to North-South can be routed via new Double Line section.

It will be an alternative coal and steel route for Balharshah-Ramagundam-Secunderabad-Wadi-Guntakal and will decongest the existing busy route and enhance the traffic between southern regions and northern regions of India, said Arun Kumar Jain.

The doubling of ‘Guntur – Bibinagar’ covering about 239 km at an estimated cost of Rs 2,853.23 crore is expected to generate direct employment for about 75 lakh man-days during construction. The SCR General Manager said the project will ease operations and congestion, providing the much required infrastructural development in one of the busiest sections of Indian Railway.

The Guntur-Bibinagar section connects southern and eastern parts of India to central and western part and is the shortest route from Secunderabad to Guntur and Vijayawada and doubling of the section improves the mobility between Secunderabad, Guntur and Vijayawada, he added.