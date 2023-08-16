Certain trains cancelled due to non-interlocking works; deets inside

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change in train schedule and plan their journey accordingly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Bhubaneshwar – Macheswar and Haridaspur stations of the East Coast Railway (ECR), certain trains were either cancelled or partially cancelled during the month of August.

The services cancelled are Hyderabad – Cuttack (07165) running on August 22 and 29, Cuttack – Hyderabad (07166) running on August 23 and 30, Guwahati – Secunderabad (12514) on August 17 and 24, Secunderabad – Guwahati (12513) on August 19 and 26. Other services cancelled include Shamilar – Secunderabad (22849) service running on August 23 and Secunderabad – Shalimar (22850) on August 18 and 25.

The train services which were short terminated are Howrah – Secunderabad (12703) on August 17 and 30, Secunderabad – Howrah (12704) on August 16 and 29, Bhubaneshwar-Secunderabad (17015) on August 24 and 30 and Secunderabad – Bhubaneshwar (17016) running on August 22 and 28.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change in train schedule and plan their journey accordingly.

Also Read Telangana: Repair works taken up in Kalvala Project