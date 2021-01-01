Two more idols vandalised in Andhra Pradesh

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:00 pm

Visakhapatnam: Even as the desecration of Lord Ram idol in Ramatheertham temple of Vizianagaram district triggered tension, at least two more incidents of desecration of Hindu idols came to light on Friday.

Hands of the idol of Lord Subrahmanya were severed at Sri Vigneshwara temple in Rajahmundry and Sri Komalamma Paadaalu on Paderu Ghat road in Visakhapatnam agency area were damaged.

CPM district committee secretary K Lokanadham condemned the attacks on temples and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy said he suspected the role of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in the Ramatheertham incident. The TDP leaders had resorted to the act in a bid to divert the attention of the people, he alleged.

The severed head of the idol was later found in the temple pond and efforts are on for its re-installation by representatives of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ashram.

