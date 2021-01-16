Two more special trains from Narasapuram, Anakapalli to Secunderabad

Train number 07460 from Narasapuram to Secunderabad will depart Narasapuram in West Godavari district on Sunday at 5.35 p.m. to arrive at Secunderabad at 4.10 a.m. on Monday

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate two more special one way trains on Sunday from Narasapuram and Anakapalli to Secunderabad to clear the Sankranti rush.

“In order to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival, SCR will run two one way special trains from Narsapur to Secunderabad and Anakapalli to Secunderabad,” said a railway official on Saturday.

Train number 07460 from Narasapuram to Secunderabad will depart Narasapuram in West Godavari district on Sunday at 5.35 p.m. to arrive at Secunderabad at 4.10 a.m. on Monday.

En route, the special train will halt at Sankranti hubs Bhimavaram, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur and Piduguralla among others.

Likewise, Sankranti special train, 07461, from Anakapalli to Secunderabad will depart Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district at 8.50 p.m. on Sunday to reach Secunderabad at 8.50 a.m. on Monday.

En route, the Sankranti special will halt at Tuni, Annavaram, Samalakota, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

Every January, thousands of people living and working in Hyderabad briefly visit their native places to celebrate Sankranti, the biggest Hindu festival in Telugu culture, with family and friends.

Once the harvest festival ends, all of them again rush back to Hyderabad to resume their normal life, choking all modes of transport.

The special trains are a major relief for the festival celebrants at a time when all modes of transportation are yet to return to pre-Covid levels.

