Two murdered in separate incidents in Sangareddy

Some unidentified persons have killed Sunkari Yadagiri (30) at Vaddera Colony under Chitkul Grama Panchayat limits in Patancheru mandal.

By | Published: 12:00 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were found murdered in separate incidents in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Monday.

Some unidentified persons have killed Sunkari Yadagiri (30) at Vaddera Colony under Chitkul Grama Panchayat limits in Patancheru mandal. The miscreants have damaged the private parts of Yadagiri. He has also had serious injuries on his head and eyes. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem. The Patancheru Police, who suspected that an extra marital affair might have led to the murder, have launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, another 35-year-old man was found murdered on the outskirts of Malkapur village in Kondapur mandal. The victim was identified as N Ramalingam. The police said that some unidentified miscreants have attacked Ramalingam with sharp weapons on his head. Kondapur Police have registered a case. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The investigation is on to identify his killers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .