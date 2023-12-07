Two persons attack cab driver, snatch cash and phone at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A cab driver was attacked by two individuals at Jubilee Hills and snatched away his mobile phone and cash on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Vasam Setty Aswin Kumar, a resident of Borabanda was travelling in his car when two persons stopped the vehicle and after damaging the windscreen pulled him out and thrashed him. The two people later snatched away Rs. 6,500 and a mobile phone from him.

On a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and are investigating.