Telangana elections: Maganti Gopinath wins Jubilee Hills Assembly seat

He won the seat securing a substantial lead of over 17,000 votes against his close rival Mohammed Azharuddin.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath has won the Jubliee Hills Assembly seat in Telangana.

He won the seat securing a substantial lead of over 17,000 votes against his close rival Mohammed Azharuddin.

Also Read Mohammed Azharuddin tries his luck in hometown

The assembly election in Telangana concluded today with Congress party claiming majority of seats.

Maganti Gopinath also secured victory for BRS in Jubilee Hills seat in 2018 Telangana Assembly electionsa.