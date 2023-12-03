Telangana elections: Maganti Gopinath wins Jubilee Hills Assembly seat

He won the seat securing a substantial lead of over 17,000 votes against his close rival Mohammed Azharuddin.
Hyderabad: BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath has won the Jubliee Hills Assembly seat in Telangana.
He won the seat securing a substantial lead of over 17,000 votes against his close rival Mohammed Azharuddin.
The assembly election in Telangana concluded today with Congress party claiming majority of seats.
Maganti Gopinath also secured victory for BRS in Jubilee Hills seat in 2018 Telangana Assembly electionsa.