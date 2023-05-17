Wild pig attacks woman labourer in Jagtial

Following her cries for help, other labourers rushed in rescued her from the pig
Jagtial: An MGNREGS labourer was injured after a wild pig attacked her in Metlachittapur of Metpalli mandal on Wednesday.
According to local people, Guglawath Gangubhai was involved in MGNREGS works on the outskirts of the village. In between, she went to attend nature’s call and a wild pig attacked her.
Following her cries for help, other labourers rushed in rescued her from the pig. Gangubhai suffered bleeding injuries on her right leg and was shifted to hospital. The injury required nine stitches.