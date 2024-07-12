| Two Phcs To Be Opened In Maoist Affected Border Villages In Cherla Sp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 08:02 PM

SP B Rohith Raju checks a newborn at a medical camp at Chennapuram in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Primary Health Centres would soon be opened at Maoist-affected Chennapuram and Pusuguppa villages located on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders, informed Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

The SP inaugurated a free mega medical camp organised by Cherla police for adivasis of Chennapuram, Yerrampadu, Battinapally and Battigudem villages on Thursday. Transportation was arranged for the villagers to reach Chennapuram where the camp was held.

About 150 families were treated by expert doctors and medicines were distributed. The SP distributed clothes, biscuits and bread packets to the children. Police were always working for the welfare of the tribals living in the agency areas of the district, he said.

The medical camp was organised for the benefit of tribals in the border villages. Due to the accumulation of rainwater in the rainy season, there was a risk of spreading of mosquitoes and viral fevers, hence adivasis should keep their surroundings clean, he Rohith Raju suggested.

Later, the SP visited the government primary school in Chennapuram and interacted with the students there. The banned CPI-Maoists were preventing the tribal areas from developing for their own survival, he said while appealing to the tribals not to cooperate with the Maoists.

Rohith Raju also visited the CRPF camps at Unjupally and Pusuguppa and gave instructions to the police officers and personnel on maintaining surveillance on the activities of the Maoists. He enquired about the problems of the officers and staff there and assured to solve them.