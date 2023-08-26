| Two Repeat Offenders Arrested With Md Drug Worth Over Rs 46 Lakh In Mumbai

By PTI Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two history sheeters from suburban Andheri with the MD drug worth more than Rs 46 lakh, an official said.

Police recovered 230 gm MD drug from the possession of the duo who were nabbed on specific information by the ANC unit of Bandra in Marol locality, he said.

Both the arrested accused have a criminal background and were earlier arrested on the charges of rape and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Police suspect the seized drug was prima facie meant to be distributed to various peddlers in Mumbai.

A day before, police had nabbed a man from Sham Nagar in suburban Jogeshwari and seized 60 gram of MD worth Rs 6 lakh, another official said.

On Friday, five persons, including a woman, were arrested by police in Andheri and recovered more than 20 kg ganja worth over Rs 5 lakh from them, he added.