Two reporters arrested for harassing man who killed himself and his children

“The five reporters demanded Rs. 25 lakhs from him and later the issue was settled for Rs. 10. As initial payment, Ravi mortgaged the necklace of his wife and paid them Rs. 2.5 lakh,” said the DCP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Mokila police arrested two reporters of vernacular newspapers for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a man who unable to bear their harassment, killed his three children and ended his life.

The victim N Ravi Kumar (35) enrolled as an agent for an illegal financial institution GSS with its head office in Andhra Pradesh. The company started several schemes and guaranteed huge profits on investments. As an agent Ravi enrolled several people as members in the schemes and collected huge amounts from them and handed them over to the company management. He was paid a commission by the company for his service.

DCP Rajendranagar, Ch. Srinivas said during investigation it came to light that five reporters who work for a vernacular dailies came to know that Ravi worked for GSN company and collected money from people and not repaying it.

Also, a home guard Nagaraju, who had invested money with Ravi, came to his house and threatened him. Ravi mortgaged the documents of his property for Rs.18 lakh and paid to Nagaraju following which his wife got annoyed and left for her parents’ house.

“Depressed over the developments and mounting pressure of the reporters to pay the remaining amount, Ravi killed his three children and later committed suicide,” said the official.

Seven persons including three reporters are absconding. The police are yet to arrest the persons of GSN company who are also involved in the money circulation scheme business.