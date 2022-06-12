Two shepherds drown in village tank in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Representational image

Nalgonda: Two shepherds including a woman drowned in an irrigation tank at Narketpally in the district on Sunday afternoon. The victims were Merugu Lingaiah(35) and Naraboina Padma(52) from Narketpally.

According to the police, Lingaiah, Padma and her husband Narsimha were rearing the sheep near PeddaCheruvu on the outskirts of Narketpally. Lingaiah and Padma took a herd of sheep into the irrigation tank to wash them. When a sheep went inside the waters, Padma had tried to pull it back by holding its leg and slipped into the water. Lingaiah, who knows swimming, jumped in to rescue her. But, she reported caught around his both hands with fear, which led to drowning of the both.

Narsimha, who was rearing the sheep about 500 m away from the irrigation tank, noticed it late and found their bodies floating on the waters. Narketpally police shifted the bodies of victims to Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for postmortem.