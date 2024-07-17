Two Singareni workers killed in mine accident in Ramangundam

The incident occurred when a sidewall collapsed while the workers were repairing a motor at high level sump. Fitter Uppula Venkateshwar and Gadam Vidhyasagar died on the spot when the sidewall collapsed and fell on them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 08:50 PM

photos of two Singareni workers who died in the mine accident in Ramangundam

Peddapalli: Two Singareni workers died and two others were injured in a mine accident in the Opencast-2 mine of Ramagundam-III area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a sidewall collapsed while the workers were repairing a motor at high level sump. Fitter Uppula Venkateshwar and Gadam Vidhyasagar died on the spot when the sidewall collapsed and fell on them.

Two others, Srinivasa Rao and Sammaiah, were injured in the incident and were shifted to the Centenary Colony dispensary, where they are undergoing treatment. The bodies were shifted to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital for postmortem.