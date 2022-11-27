Two students from Telangana drown in river in Missouri, USA

Two students from Telangana who were doing their MS in the St Louis University in Missouri State of the USA drowned at the lake of the Ozarks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Representational Image

Hanamkonda: Two students from Telangana who were doing their MS in the St Louis University in Missouri State of the USA drowned at the lake of the Ozarks. This happened around 2:40 pm on Saturday, according to reports reaching here.

Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of one man, Shivadatta from Tandur, who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks while search efforts still on for a second person Kunta Uthej, son of Janardhan and Jhansi Lakshmi of Nakkalagutta locality in Hanamkonda.

Also Read Hanamkonda: Student attempts death by suicide at Social Welfare residential school

More details are awaited.