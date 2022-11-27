Hanamkonda: Student attempts death by suicide at Social Welfare residential school

The students parents taken to private hospital in Hanamkonda, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, said Principal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hanamkonda: A 13-year-old Class 7 student in the government social welfare residential school at Madikonda allegedly attempted to die by suicide by hanging himself on the campus on Sunday.

However, some students, who saw him brought him down and shifted him to MGM hospital with the help of the staff.

Principal B Srinivasa Rao said B Kiran Raj of Dupakunta village of Warangal had an argument with a Class 8 student in the morning over sharing his toothpaste. He was reportedly upset after this and is said to have rushed to his room and hanged himself.

Meanwhile, doctors at MGM Hospital have asked the school authorities shift him to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, his parents shifted him to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, the Principal said.

Madikonda police said they had not received any complaint till Sunday evening.