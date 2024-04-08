Gender detection: Four held in Mahabubabad

Two rural medical practitioners Dharavath Vikram, from Thimmampet village in Thirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam and Katti Yugender of Thirumalapuram village, Kuravi mandal, were still at large.

Mahabubabad: Police busted a gang that was going around with a scanning machine to visit pregnant woman and detect the gender of the foetus by charging money. Four persons, including two laboratory technicians, were arrested at Pilligundla Thanda in Kuravi mandal on Monday.

Scanning machines were seized from them. According to the police, lab technicians Sampeta Ashok of Khammam, Pittala Mahender belonging to Annaram village, Kesamudram mandal, Puli Veerabhadram, a hospital manager of Khammam and Bhukya Shiva, a native of Pilligandla Thanda in Kuravi mandal, were arrested.

The four persons were detained when Kuravi Sub-Inspector B Gopi and his team conducted a raid on the house of Bhukya Shiva following a tip. Based on a complaint from Dr B Kalavathi, DMHO of the district, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

Police said Shiva had formed the gang and was detecting the gender of foetuses with the help of lab technicians after gathering details of pregnant women through the rural medical practitioners.

The six were booked in Khammam and Suryapet districts on similar charges earlier.