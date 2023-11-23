Two women drown in tank in Medak

Medak: Two women drowned in a tank while having a bath in a tank after participating in the 10th-day ceremony of their close relative at Pothanpally village of Chegunta Mandal on Thursday. The victims were Barre Renuka (40) and Barre Lalitha (41).

According to Chegunta Police, a close relative of Renuka and Lalitha, Barre Deeparani died 10 days ago. The relatives of Deeprani had gathered on Thursday to participate in the 10th-day ceremony.

Later, they went for a bath in the tank when they slipped into the water body.

The bodies have been retrieved from the water. A pal of gloom descended on the village as two women died on the same day. A case has been registered.