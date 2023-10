Two students drown in sea at Vizag beach

The body of one of them, identified as Harsha, was washed ashore and a search is on for the other youth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Two students in the city were drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Rama Krishna Beach here on Thursday morning.

Both of them are said to be studying in Intermediate at NRI College here.