Two women from Hyderabad killed in car crash in Saudi

Two brothers along with their families were travelling to Makkah to perform Eid prayers when their car crashed near Afif on Riyadh – Makkah Highway and two women died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 01:52 PM

Jeddah: Eid Al Fitr holidays turned tragic for a Hyderabadi family in Saudi Arabia as two women died in a car crash on their way to the holy city of Makkah from Dammam.

The deceased were identified as Farhat Anjum Hussaini, who was working as assistant professor in a university in Dammam and her sister-in-law Rashida Faruqi, a homemaker. Their bodies were kept in a morgue in Afif.

Though the tragic accident occurred on Monday, their relatives came to know of it later only.

Farhat Anjum was the wife of Shahabuddin Farooqi and Rashida Faruqi was the wife of Rafiuddin Farooqi, both hailing from Hyderabad city and working in Dammam for a long time.

Owing to Eid Holidays, there is delay in completing required mandatory documentation, which is delaying the funeral. The final rites were likely to be conducted in Afif, according to the family.