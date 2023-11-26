Karimnagar techie dies in road accident in Saudi

A software engineer from Telangana, who was rushing home in Riyadh after performing Umrah in Makkah, was killed while three others were injured in a road mishap near Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Syed Saddamullah (34), a software engineer of TCS in Riyadh, was killed in the road mishap while returning to Riyadh from Madinah following prayers at the Prophet Mosque and Umrah in Makkah. The native of Karimnagar town was travelling in a vehicle that overturned near Al Hinakiyah village on Riyadh Road, nearly 120 km away from Madinah city. The three others in the vehicle too were from Karimnagar town and living in Riyadh. Saddamullah had got married a year and half ago and is the father of a 6-month-old baby boy, according to sources.

The other three injured are out of danger and being treated.