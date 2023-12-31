Festive joy in Saudi among Indian Christian community

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Jeddah: The Indian Christian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia was overwhelmed and enthusiastic as the tiny yet powerful professional community celebrated Christmas on the weekend in the country. Some Telugu Christian families who celebrated the festival for the first time in Saudi Arabia still couldn’t believe that they celebrated Christmas.

“Although we have been living here for some years now, this our maiden celebration of the festival among compatriots in an Islamic dominant country such as Saudi Arabia”, said Kiran and Preethi, duo of wife and husband hailing from Hyderabad and working in Jeddah.

“There are no words to describe our joy when we participated in the function at the Indian consulate which is simply unbelievable”, they added.

The cultural programmes performed by different prayer groups thrilled the audience.

The nativity scene, birth of Jesus, and other cultural shows by Syro Malabar Church mesmerized people.

The Telugu Christian Community under the banner of GTC performed a hand maimax laser show that impressed the audience. Also, Telugu women sung carols in praise of Lord Jesus in traditional Indian attire was one the salient feature in the festival.

Consul General Shahid Alam formally cut the cake flanked by other senior diplomats and Christian community leaders. Arpana and Jovana Rechel anchored the event. Peter Romald welcomed the audience while Pastor Hanok Abhinay of Kurnool delivered the message, and Sushila Joseph proposed a vote of thanks.

Indian Christian Community (ICC), an umbrella body of various Indian Christian groups organized the event with the support of the Indian consulate.