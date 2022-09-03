Two women killed after lorry hits bike in Rangareddy

Published Date - 11:59 AM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Two women died in a road accident at Talakondapally in Amangal mandal of Rangareddy district late on Friday night.

The victims, Chiluka (31) and Mounika (21), were going on a bike along with Kumar (30) when a DCM lorry hit the vehicle near the Talakondapally bus stand.

“Mounika and Chiluka came under the rear wheels of the DCM and were crushed to death. Kumar fell on the other side of the road and sustained injuries,” Talakondapally Sub-inspector B Venkatesh said.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. A case was booked against the DCM driver, who was taken into custody.