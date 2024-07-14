Two women killed, three girls injured in accident in Nizamabad

The locals caught hold of the car driver and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case and investigation is on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 09:33 PM

Nizamabad: Two women were killed while three others were injured after being hit by a car near Dasnagar village of Makloor mandal of the district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Padma (35) and Poshava (60).

According to reports, the accident took place when Padma and Poshava along with their daughter and granddaughter were heading towards Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls residential school in Dasnagar. A speeding car hit them, killing both the women on the spot. Poshava’s daughter Neela, granddaughter Harika and Padma’s daughter Iswari were seriously injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital at the district headquarters for treatment.

