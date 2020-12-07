Two workers collapse and die on construction site in Hyderabad

The two victims, Chintu (22) and Kotesh (25), were working at a construction site on Asifnagar road when they collapsed while shifting steel rods. Both of them were shifted to Osmania General Hospital

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: Two labourers died under suspicious circumstances at a construction site at Asifnagar on Monday afternoon.

The two victims, Chintu (22) and Kotesh (25), were working at a construction site on Asifnagar road when they collapsed while shifting steel rods. Both of them were shifted to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. Police suspect they might have got electrocuted.

A case has been registered by the Asif Nagar police and investigation ison. The bodies have been shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .