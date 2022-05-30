Two youths die in a road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:13 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Karimnagar: Two youth died in a road accident that took place near Chinthakunta bypass road of Kothapalli mandal on Monday. The incident occurred when a bike wherein three youth were travelling was hit by a camper vehicle coming from opposite direction.

While Mahesh from Laxmipur and Vishnuvardhan from Kothirampur died on the spot, Harshavardhan from Ramaraopalli of Chandurthi mandal sustained severe injuries. Harshavardhan was shifted to the district headquarters hospital wherein he was undergoing treatment. Bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

