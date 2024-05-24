Two drown in separate incidents in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 09:25 PM

Representational Image.

Medak: Two persons drowned in separate incidents in Medak district on Friday.

A 34-year-old man drowned in Manjeera at Ramateertham village in Papannapet mandal when he ventured into the water.

He was Bajarau Krishna of Ramateertham village. The victim reportedly participated in a marriage ritual of a relative before going to the river with his relatives. The Papannapet Police have registered a case. The body was retrieved from the water body.

In another incident, a boy drowned in a pond at Hanumanthapur in Narsapur mandal.

The victim was MD Sameer (12). According to the police, four children from the Hanumanthapur area in Narsapur town went swimming in the water body. Sameer, who did not know swimming, drowned. The police have registered a case. The body was retrieved from the water.