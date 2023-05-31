U.Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist has been appointed as Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Consequent upon the superannuation of Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, DS & Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems (DG, MSS) on May 31, Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist and Director, RCI has been appointed as Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems, DRDO, Hyderabad with effect from June 1.

Raja Babu is a graduate of mechanical engineering from Andhra University, obtained his Master’s from IIT Kharagpur and MBA from JNTU. He started his career with the Air Force in 1988 and joined DRDO in 1995.

During his 35 years of professional aerospace career, he worked on aircraft, helicopters and the development of many missile systems. As Programme Director, AD at RCI, he provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defence system capabilities. Under his leadership, “Mission Shakti,” India‘s first Anti Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) has been successfully demonstrated.

As Director RCI, he worked on the development of many critical technologies and mission mode projects, development of advanced missile avionics for all tactical, ATGMs, strategic, cruise missiles and weapon systems for armed forces.