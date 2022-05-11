Uber to hire 500 more tech employees by December

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:08 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers with a plan to hire 500 more technology employees by December. The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member technology team across its centers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021.

The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, LatAm, Amsterdam, and at its twin centers in India.

Uber vice president and head of mobility engineering Praveen Neppalli Naga visited India for the announcement and said, “India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centers here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘Building locally, and scaling globally’,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, senior director – engineering, Uber.

Uber’s tech journey in India started in 2014 at a bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and has expanded over the years to a point where its tech centers in the country are now its second largest in the world, following its facilities in the US. The centers at Hyderabad and Bengaluru handle critical functions for Uber such as rider engineering, eats engineering, infra tech, data, maps, Uber for business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth & marketing, among others.