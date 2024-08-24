UBI hands over insurance amount to family of TGSRTC employee who died of electrocution

| Ubi Hands Over Insurance Amount To Families Of Tgsrtc Employees Who Died Of Electrocution

Hyderabad: Senior officials from Union Bank of India (UBI) on Saturday handed over cheque worth Rs 1 crore of insurance amount to the family members of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employee, who had died of electrocution under Warangal depot.

Cheque worth Rs 1 crore was handed over to the family members of the deceased by Minister of Transport and BC Welfare , Ponnam Prabhakar and VC and MD, RTC, VC Sajjanar in the presence of Union Bank of India, Deputy Zonal Head, M Arun Kumar, Regional Head, Satyam Palugula , Executives Directors ,CFO and other senior officials from TGSRTC.

The TGSRTC has a Corporate Salary Package tie-up with UBI for its employees under which the bank will provide a personal accident insurance coverage of Rs one crore (Death due to accident) to the employees of TGSRTC, who are holding ‘Union Super Salary Account” with the bank branches.