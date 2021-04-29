UFO Moviez pacts with CAN to offer influencer marketing solutions

This move is a result of both powerhouse players fostering a joint vision to expand their respective operations while amplifying their existing strengths and infrastructure as market leaders in their respective fields, said a press release.

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: UFO Moviez India Ltd (UFO) and the Collective Artists Network (CAN) Pvt Ltd have entered into a partnership to offer influencer marketing, branded content and social media solutions to various corporates across the country.

Explaining the collaboration, CEO and co-founder of the Collective Artists Network, Vijay Subramaniam, said, “Our core vision, in the ever-changing world of brand marketing, is to be present far and wide across every aspect of pop culture whilst creating a powerful digital narrative for powerful brands. As custodians of all things pop culture, we have been frontline advisors to corporate India for over a decade.

With Big Bang Social, we will also be introducing content marketing and influencer management to industries that did not have access to the required resources or expertise, until now. Both these services have become an intrinsic part of every brand’s marketing – they are no longer feel-good efforts, but essentials and must haves for brand building.”