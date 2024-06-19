UGC-NET exam cancelled

Hyderabad;: Amid the escalating NEET controversy, the National Testing Agency abruptly cancelled the UGC-NET exam just one day after its administration following concerns over the integrity of exam.

The exam, crucial for aspiring Assistant Professors and candidates seeking junior research fellowships, attracted participation from over 9 lakh individuals.

In a move to uphold transparency and integrity, the Ministry of Education has cancelled the exam, with details regarding the examination to be issued separately.