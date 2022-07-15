| Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Traffic Restrictions In Secunderabad For Two Days

Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu: Traffic restrictions in Secunderabad for two days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:10 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu at Secunderabad, traffic restrictions will be in place in the temple surroundings on Sunday and Monday.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO Plaza, SBI X Road, YMCA X Roads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Road, Patny X Road, Park lane, Bata, Ghasmandi X Roads, Bible house, Minister Road, Rasoolpura from 4am on Sunday till completion of the Bonalu celebrations on Monday.

Likewise, passengers intending to travel by train from Secunderabad Railway Station are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time. There would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side. They are also requested to use the entry from Platform no. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from Chilkalguda side. There would be traffic congestion within 2 km radius from Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad.

From 4am on Sunday till the completion of Bonalu on Monday:

1. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Tobacco Bazar, Hill Street will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

2. Subash Road starting from Bata X roads up to old Ramgopalpet PS, Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

3. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from Audaiah X Roads Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

4. The road leading to Mahankali Temple from General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

DIVERSION POINTS:

Ranigunj X roads Towards Secunderabad Railway Station:

i)Traffic and RTC Buses coming from Karbala Maidan to Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Ranigunj x roads towards Minister Road–Rasoolpura X roads – Left turn – P N T Fly over- HPS U turn – CTO–SBI X roads – YMCA X roads – St.John’s Rotary – Sangeeth – Gopalapuram Lane–Railway Station.

ii) RTC buses return from Secunderabad Railway Station towards Tank Bund will pass through Chilkalguda X Road, Gandhi Hospital – Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tankbund.

iii) RTC Buses return from Railway Station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower–Patny X Roads/ YMCAX road–SBI X Roads.

2. Ghasmandi X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from Bible house going towards Secunderabad Railway Station, Trimulghery will be diverted at Ghasmandi x roads towards Sajjanlal Street, Secunderabad railway station or Hill street, Ranigunj.

3. Patny X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from SBI X Roads towards Tankbund will be diverted at Patny x roads towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeeth X Road – Secunderabad Railway station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad X Road – Kavadiguda – Marriot Hotel – Tankbund.

ii) General Traffic coming from Paradise towards Bible House will be diverted at Patny X Roads towards SBI or Clock Tower.

iii) General Traffic coming from Clock Tower towards R.P.Road will be diverted at Patny X roads towards SBI X roads or Paradise.

4. Paradise X roads:

i) General Traffic coming from CTO Junction towards M.G.Road will be diverted at Paradise X roads towards – Sindhi Colony – Right turn – Minister Road – Left turn – Ranigunj X roads –Right turn – Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming from Patny x roads will be diverted at Paradise x roads towards CTO Junction

5. To and fro towards /from Secunderabad Railway Station (For Railway Passengers)

i) From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take route from Panjagutta –Khairatabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilkalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

ii) Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda

Market – Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

iii) Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny –

Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

6. To from Uppal towards Punjagutta

i. Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairatabad Junction – Punjagutta.

ii. Do not use road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam- Sangeeth – YMCA – Plaza – Begumpet – Punjagutta as it will be heavily congested.

7. The Road between Secunderabad Railway Station towards St.Mary’s Road / Clock tower will be closed for all vehicular traffic.

8. All buses proceeding towards Secunderabad Railway Station from Hakeempet, Bowenpally, Balanagar and Ameerpet will be terminated at Clock Tower and they will return to their destinations on the same route

i.e.,Via: Patny, SBI X Road.

PARKING PLACES FOR DEVOTEES:

1. For the vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBI side will park their vehicles at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan.

2. For the vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBI side will park their vehicles at Mahabub College/SVIT College.

3. For the vehicles coming from Subhash Roadside will park their vehicles at Old Jail khana open place.

4. For the vehicles coming from Karbla Maidan, Bible House, Ghansmandi side will park their vehicles at Islamia High School.

5. For the vehicles coming from Ranigunj & Audaiah X Roads side will park their vehicles at Govt. Audaiah Memorial High School, Audaiah X Roads, Rani gunj, Secunderabad.

6. For the vehicles coming from Rasoolpura, CTO, Balamrai will park their vehicles at Mahatma Gandhi Statue, M.G Road (Limits of Tr. PS Begumpet)

7. For the vehicles coming from St.Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBH side will park their vehicles at Belson Taj Hotel.

8. For the vehicles coming from Manju Theater side will park their vehicles at Anjali Theater lane

The Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternative route and cooperate.