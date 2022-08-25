Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas lose to Gujarat Giants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas lost to Gujarat Giants 51-48 in a close contest at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune on Thursday.

P Siva Reddy, who secured 3.18 minutes in defence as well as scored three points, Abhinandhan Patil and skipper Ranjan Shetty also played crucial roles in Gujarat Giants’ win by adding nine points each. They won by 3 points in a thriller.

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas, produced equal resistance as the scores were locked at 27-27 after the first innings. Telugu Yoddhas managed to go past the opposition with 46-31 lead with seven minutes left.

With the team trailing by just two points at 46-48, Reddy provided three winning points for Gujarat Giants by dismissing Adarsh Mohite with a skydive.

Chennai Quick Guns and Mumbai Khiladis will face challenges from Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas respectively on Friday.