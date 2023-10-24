UN General Assembly to resume emergency session on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis has announced that he will resume the 10th Emergency Special Session of the assembly

By IANS Published Date - 08:20 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

United Nations: UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis has announced that he will resume the 10th Emergency Special Session of the assembly on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a letter to delegations on Monday, he said he had received a letter dated October 19 from Jordanian UN ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud and Mauritanian UN ambassador Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf in their respective capacities as chair of the Arab Group and chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, requesting the resumption of the 10th Emergency Special Session as quickly as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said he also received a letter from the representatives of Nicaragua, Russia, and Syria, as well as a letter from the representatives of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, and Brunei, related to the same matter.

“I will convene the 39th plenary meeting of the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Thursday, October 26, 2023,” said Francis. The 10th Emergency Special Session was convened for the first time in April 1997. The special session was last resumed in June 2018.