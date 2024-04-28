Two police personnel killed, 12 injured in road accident in Bihar

The victims were on the way to Supaul for election duty when the tragic incident occurred.

By IANS Published Date - 28 April 2024, 04:24 PM

Patna: Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding container truck rammed into a parked bus in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Sunday.

The victims were on the way to Supaul for election duty when the tragic incident occurred. The injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital and the condition of six of them was stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Mahto and Ashok Uraon. “Around 45 constables of police line Gopalganj were travelling in a bus proceeding towards Supaul for election duty. When the bus reached the Barhima Mor under Sidhwalia police station, the driver stopped the bus at the roadside eatery for breakfast. Majority of the constables deboarded the bus for refreshment while some remained seated inside the vehicle. In the meanwhile, a container truck rammed into the bus,” Prabhat said.

“Two constables died on the spot while 12 constables were injured in this accident. We have admitted them to the Sadar hospital for the treatment,” he said.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of rash and negligent driving against the driver and seized the container truck,” he added.