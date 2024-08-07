Unable to get married, youngster ends life in Nirmal

Bhainsa Inspector D Raja reported that Mohammad Imran (22) from Kunta took this drastic step due to depression caused by delays in his marriage, which he believed was due to his parents' lack of interest. He had been frequently arguing with his parents about the need to expedite his marriage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 11:20 AM

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A man died, allegedly by suicide in the Gaddennavagu irrigation project as he was depressed over his parents not performing his marriage in Bhainsa on Monday evening.

Bhainsa Inspector D Raja said that Mohammad Imran (22) from Kunta area in the town resorted to the drastic step after he was depressed due to the delay in his marriage, which he felt was because of the disinterest of his parents. He was quarrelling with his parents seeking his marriage at regular intervals.

He picked an argument with them in the evening on Monday and subsequently ended his life the same day.

Imran along with his friend Shakeel visited the project and all of a sudden, he plunged into the waters. Shakeel immediately called up local police for help. The body was retrieved on Tuesday.