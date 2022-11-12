Modi’s speech full of grudge, anguish against KCR: Jagadish Reddy

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Nalgonda: Strongly reacting to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said Modi had once again exhibited his repugnance towards the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

Speaking at a media conference here, Jagadish Reddy said that Modi’s speech was full of ‘grudge’ and anguish against KCR for entering into the national politics. The BJP national leaders feared KCR’s plan to enter the national politics, which would impact their winning prospects at the Centre.

He reminded that Narendra Modi government misused central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department and conducted raids on the houses of TRS leaders to get benefit in Munugode by-elections.

Narendra Modi had not digested the popularity of KCR in the people, which was proved once again in Munugode by-polls, and planned a visit to Telangana with a political motive.

He pointed out that Ramagudam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited commenced commercial production of Urea an year ago and had produced lakhs of tons of urea till now.

Narendra Modi has planned his visit to the state on the pretext of inauguration of Ramagundam fertilizers. But, his tour to the state had a political motive, he alleged.

He reminded that Narendra Modi made a vain effort to create hurdles to the implementation of welfare schemes by stopping release of funds and bringing pressure on the banks not to extend loans to Telangana.

Overcoming all hurdles, the Chief Minister was continuing all the welfare schemes and development programmes.